BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (May 20, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 118,971.13
High: 119,900.38
Low: 118,527.09
Net Change: 718.50
Volume (000): 108,105
Value (000): 11,116,993
Makt Cap (000) 3,557,939,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,955.41
NET CH (-) 206.64
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,131.63
NET CH (+) 86.11
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 34,595.48
NET CH (-) 246.28
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,827.29
NET CH (+) 39.19
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,624.58
NET CH (-) 131.00
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,876.67
NET CH (-) 63.37
------------------------------------
As on: 20-MAY-2025
====================================
