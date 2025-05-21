KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (May 20, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 118,971.13 High: 119,900.38 Low: 118,527.09 Net Change: 718.50 Volume (000): 108,105 Value (000): 11,116,993 Makt Cap (000) 3,557,939,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,955.41 NET CH (-) 206.64 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,131.63 NET CH (+) 86.11 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 34,595.48 NET CH (-) 246.28 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,827.29 NET CH (+) 39.19 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,624.58 NET CH (-) 131.00 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,876.67 NET CH (-) 63.37 ------------------------------------ As on: 20-MAY-2025 ====================================

