AIRLINK 156.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.26%)
BOP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
CNERGY 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 84.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.78%)
FCCL 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.25%)
FFL 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.89%)
FLYNG 51.90 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (10%)
HUBC 140.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.12%)
HUMNL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
KEL 4.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (6.31%)
MLCF 74.88 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.48%)
OGDC 209.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-0.94%)
PACE 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
PAEL 44.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PIAHCLA 17.93 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (8.6%)
PIBTL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 173.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.54%)
PRL 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
PTC 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
SEARL 84.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.83%)
SSGC 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.23%)
SYM 14.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.25%)
TPLP 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
TRG 62.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.89%)
WAVESAPP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.05%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
YOUW 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
BR100 12,706 Decreased By -61.1 (-0.48%)
BR30 37,621 Decreased By -101.2 (-0.27%)
KSE100 118,971 Decreased By -718.5 (-0.6%)
KSE30 36,283 Decreased By -281.4 (-0.77%)
May 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Rubio says Trump has offered no ‘concession’ to Putin

AFP Published 20 May, 2025 10:55pm

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio insisted Tuesday that President Donald Trump had offered no concessions to Russia, as he rejected criticism over the administration’s Ukraine policy at a Senate hearing.

“He hasn’t gotten a single concession,” Rubio said of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Rubio was responding to Senator Jeanne Shaheen, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

She hit back that Trump, since returning to the White House, has given Putin more incentive to drag out negotiations and seize more territory.

Due to Chinese support for Russia and “because President Trump has given away our leverage, Putin doesn’t feel pressured to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine,” she said.

After Putin call, Trump says Russia and Ukraine to start ‘immediate’ talks on ceasefire

Rubio said that Trump, who spoke again to Putin by telephone on Monday, does not want to impose fresh sanctions on Russia – a step taken on Tuesday by the European Union.

“If, in fact, it is clear that the Russians are not interested in a peace deal and they just want to keep fighting a war, it may very well come to that point,” Rubio said.

Trump “believes that right now, if you start threatening sanctions, the Russians will stop talking, and there’s value in us being able to talk to them and drive them to get to the table,” Rubio said.

Trump briefly stopped US military and intelligence assistance to Ukraine after a disastrous meeting on February 28 with President Volodymyr Zelensky, whom the US president accused of ingratitude for past US aid.

Pressed on whether the United States was still meeting Ukraine’s defense needs, Rubio acknowledged trouble providing anti-missile Patriots but said it was a logistical issue.

“To the extent that the Ukrainians have asked for anything additional, what they’ve asked for is air defenses – Patriot units – which, frankly, we don’t have,” Rubio said.

He said the United States was asking NATO allies to transfer Patriots to Ukraine to defend airspace over Kyiv and elsewhere.

Vladimir Putin NATO White House Volodymyr Zelensky RUssia Ukraine war Marco Rubio ceasefire in Ukraine

Comments

200 characters

Rubio says Trump has offered no ‘concession’ to Putin

Pakistan’s GDP grows 2.4% in Jan-Mar: NAC

KSE-100 sheds over 700 points amid budget concerns

Net-metering connections: govt plans to digitalise process with new online portal

Improving tax-to-GDP ratio crucial to ease Pakistan debt burden: FBR official

China says it backs Pakistan in defending ‘sovereignty’

India to resume border ceremony with Pakistan

National Targeting System being introduced to prevent sales tax evasion, PM told

Noor Mukadam case: SC upholds Zahir Jaffer’s death sentence

Naushahro Feroze: Sindh home minister’s house set on fire as canal protest turns violent

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Read more stories