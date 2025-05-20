AIRLINK 156.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.26%)
World

Israel says ‘external pressure will not divert’ it after UK pauses trade talks

AFP Published 20 May, 2025 07:55pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israel said Tuesday that external pressure will not change its course after Britain paused free trade talks over the war in Gaza and levelled new sanctions on settlers in the occupied West Bank.

“If, due to anti-Israel obsession and domestic political considerations, the British government is willing to harm the British economy – that is its own prerogative,” Israeli foreign ministry spokesman Oren Marmorstein said in a statement. “External pressure will not divert Israel from its path in defending its existence and security against enemies who seek its destruction.”

