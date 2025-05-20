AIRLINK 155.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-1.42%)
Kaja Kallas hopes EU ministers agree to lift Syria economic sanctions

Reuters Published 20 May, 2025 02:23pm

BRUSSELS: European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Tuesday that she hoped ministers gathering in Brussels would reach an agreement on lifting economic sanctions on Syria.

Ministers are considering a political decision to lift economic sanctions while maintaining sanctions related to the Assad regime and introducing measures against human rights violators, officials said.

Putin ‘doesn’t dare’ meet Zelenskyy in Istanbul: EU’s Kallas

“It is clear that we want there to be jobs and livelihoods for the people (in Syria), so that it would be a more stable country,” Kallas said.

