AIRLINK 154.88 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (3.08%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
CPHL 78.24 Increased By ▲ 7.11 (10%)
FCCL 47.53 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.98%)
FFL 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
FLYNG 40.87 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.26%)
HUMNL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.11%)
KEL 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.82%)
KOSM 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.41%)
MLCF 75.92 Increased By ▲ 6.27 (9%)
OGDC 218.66 Increased By ▲ 15.65 (7.71%)
PACE 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.79%)
PAEL 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 14.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (10.04%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
PPL 168.03 Increased By ▲ 15.28 (10%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (9.36%)
PTC 20.13 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.35%)
SEARL 82.57 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (10.01%)
SSGC 32.79 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.65%)
SYM 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.01%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
TPLP 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
TRG 63.29 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.25%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.23%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.55%)
YOUW 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.22%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 241 (1.94%)
BR30 37,293 Increased By 1733.2 (4.87%)
KSE100 118,576 Increased By 1278.2 (1.09%)
KSE30 36,302 Increased By 462.9 (1.29%)
May 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Putin ‘doesn’t dare’ meet Zelenskyy in Istanbul: EU’s Kallas

AFP Published 13 May, 2025 07:09pm
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas addresses guests at the two-day Copenhagen Democracy Summit at the Royal Danish Playhouse in Copenhagen on May 13, 2025. Photo: AFP
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas addresses guests at the two-day Copenhagen Democracy Summit at the Royal Danish Playhouse in Copenhagen on May 13, 2025. Photo: AFP

COPENHAGEN: The European Union’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas said Tuesday she didn’t think Russian President Vladimir Putin would turn up for talks in Turkiye this week with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The meeting set for Thursday in Istanbul would be the first direct negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian officials since the early months of Moscow’s invasion in 2022.

Zelenskyy has urged Putin to personally attend the talks that the Kremlin leader himself suggested, but Moscow has so far declined to respond to the invitation.

“I think it’s a good move if they sit down,” Kallas told a democracy conference in Copenhagen, adding: “But I don’t think he dares, Putin.”

“It has been over two months since Ukraine agreed to an unconditional ceasefire,” she said.

Trump’s offer to join Russia-Ukraine peace talks triggers flurry of diplomacy

“Russia is clearly playing games, trying to find time, hoping that time is on their side. We haven’t seen any good efforts or good signs from their side,” she added.

Ukraine said Tuesday that a Putin no-show would be a clear sign that Moscow is not serious about peace.

“If Vladimir Putin refuses to come to Turkiye, it will be the final signal that Russia does not want to end this war, that Russia is not willing and not ready for any negotiations,” Zelenskyy’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said in a statement.

Meeting in Kyiv on Saturday, the leaders of Britain, France, Germany and Poland threatened Russia with more coordinated sanctions if it did not accept a 30-day unconditional ceasefire as of Monday.

“We need to put pressure on Russia because it takes two to want peace, it only takes one to want war. And Russia clearly wants war,” Kallas said.

“I think the package of sanctions that they are preparing in (the US) Senate is a good example that they see this picture in a similar way.”

The European Union is also preparing a 17th package of sanctions with further measures to target Russia’s “shadow fleet” vessels it says are dodging measures imposed by Western nations on Moscow’s oil exports following Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin Ukraine Ukraine Russia conflict RUssia Ukraine war Ukraine war Volodymyr Zelenskyy Kaja Kallas Russia Ukraine ceasefire

Comments

200 characters

Putin ‘doesn’t dare’ meet Zelenskyy in Istanbul: EU’s Kallas

Rupee settles lower against US dollar

Aurangzeb says upcoming budget to be strategic, focused on long-term growth

PM Shehbaz directs swift action on pending tax cases to recover national wealth

Pakistan rejects Modi’s truce narrative, vows to ‘closely monitor Indian actions’

‘False fuel saving claim’: CCP imposes Rs40mn penalty on Al-Ghazi Tractors

At least 40 civilians, 11 soldiers martyred due to India’s unprovoked attacks: ISPR

Complete turnaround: SSGC reports Rs8.3bn profit in FY24

PSL 10 revised schedule announced

Trump starts Gulf visit seeking big economic deals

Gold price per tola jumps Rs3,700 in Pakistan

Read more stories