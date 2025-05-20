AIRLINK 155.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.41%)
BOP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
CPHL 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.51%)
FCCL 47.29 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
FFL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.09%)
FLYNG 51.90 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (10%)
HUBC 140.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.11%)
HUMNL 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.96%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.75%)
MLCF 75.41 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (2.2%)
OGDC 210.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-0.8%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
PAEL 44.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PIAHCLA 18.00 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (9.02%)
PIBTL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.72%)
PPL 174.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-0.9%)
PRL 32.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
PTC 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.04%)
SEARL 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.47%)
SSGC 35.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.98%)
SYM 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.12%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
TPLP 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
TRG 62.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.94%)
WAVESAPP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.05%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
BR100 12,728 Decreased By -39.3 (-0.31%)
BR30 37,745 Increased By 21.9 (0.06%)
KSE100 119,197 Decreased By -492.2 (-0.41%)
KSE30 36,367 Decreased By -197.8 (-0.54%)
May 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran’s Khamenei slams ‘outrageous’ US demands in nuclear talks

Reuters Published 20 May, 2025 02:17pm

DUBAI: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said US demands that Tehran refrain from enriching uranium are “excessive and outrageous”, state media reported, voicing doubts whether nuclear talks will lead to an agreement.

“I don’t think nuclear talks with the US will bring results. I don’t know what will happen,” Khamenei said, adding that Washington should refrain from making outrageous demands in the negotiations.

Despite expectations that a fifth round of negotiations might take place over the weekend in Rome, nuclear talks are on shaky ground as both Iran and the US have clashed on the issue of nuclear enrichment.

Khamenei sends letter to Putin ahead of talks with US

Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi said on Monday that talks would fail if Washington insists that Tehran refrains from domestic enrichment of uranium, which the US says is a possible pathway to developing nuclear bombs.

Tehran says its nuclear energy programme has entirely peaceful purposes.

Earlier on Tuesday, another Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister, Kazem Gharibabadi said Tehran had received and was reviewing a proposal from the United States. Last week US President Donald Trump said Tehran needed to “move quickly or something bad is going to happen.”

The US president has repeatedly warned Iran it would be bombed and face severe sanctions if it did not reach a compromise to resolve its disputed nuclear programme.

During his first, 2017-21 term as president, Trump withdrew the United States from a 2015 deal between Iran and world powers that placed strict limits on Tehran’s enrichment activities in exchange for relief from international sanctions.

Trump, who branded the 2015 accord one-sided in Iran’s favour, also reimposed sweeping US sanctions on Iran.

The Islamic Republic responded by escalating enrichment.

Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Kazem Gharibabadi US Iran nuclear deal

Comments

200 characters

Iran’s Khamenei slams ‘outrageous’ US demands in nuclear talks

PSX under pressure, KSE-100 sheds nearly 800 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

SBP Governor calls for Sukuk push

Pakistan, China discuss regional stability post-ceasefire

Budget 2025–26 to kick off first phase of National Tariff Policy 2025–30

India’s allegations of Pakistan targeting Golden Temple “absolutely baseless, incorrect”: FO

2nd phase of auction for 3 defunct power plants: A muted response

NEPRA approves KAPCO’s tripartite power agreement

‘Salaried class can expect some relief in upcoming budget’

Pakistan’s tobacco exporters urge competitive tax model, cite challenges for smaller firms

Read more stories