Israel's easing of humanitarian aid access to Gaza insufficient, French Foreign Minister

Reuters Published 20 May, 2025 11:59am
PARIS: Israel’s easing of humanitarian aid access to Gaza is insufficient, French foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Tuesday.

“It is totally insufficient… Immediate and massive aid is needed,” Barrot told France Inter radio.

Netanyahu says Israel will control Gaza as aid trucks prepare to enter

He said Israel needed to ensure massive, immediate aid without any hindrance by Israel.

The leaders of Britain, Canada and France on Monday threatened sanctions against Israel if it does not stop a renewed military offensive in Gaza and lift aid restrictions, piling further pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

