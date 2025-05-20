AIRLINK 155.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-1.63%)
BOP 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
CPHL 85.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.63%)
FCCL 46.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
FFL 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.52%)
FLYNG 48.74 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (3.31%)
HUBC 140.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
HUMNL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
KEL 4.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.37%)
MLCF 74.05 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.35%)
OGDC 210.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-0.8%)
PACE 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PAEL 44.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.63%)
PIAHCLA 17.78 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (7.69%)
PIBTL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 173.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-1.17%)
PRL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.83%)
PTC 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
SEARL 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.7%)
SSGC 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.76%)
SYM 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
TELE 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.25%)
TPLP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
TRG 62.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.41%)
WAVESAPP 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (6.96%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
BR100 12,732 Decreased By -35.7 (-0.28%)
BR30 37,673 Decreased By -49.3 (-0.13%)
KSE100 119,009 Decreased By -680.8 (-0.57%)
KSE30 36,336 Decreased By -228.7 (-0.63%)
May 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei rises on resilient Wall Street, pause in yen rally

Reuters Published 20 May, 2025 11:37am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday, with a pause in the yen’s rally supporting automakers and other exporters, while resilience on Wall Street despite the US sovereign downgrade buoyed overall sentiment.

At the same time, uncertainty at the start of the three-day Group of Seven meetings of finance ministers and central bank chiefs in Canada later in the day makes it “difficult for traders to move,” said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura.

Finance ministers will strive for unity on non-tariff issues at the gathering, but may have trouble reaching consensus with a Trump administration intent on pushing allies to serve US interests.

Nikkei rose 0.6% as of 0148 GMT, while the broader Topix added 0.3%.

Investors worry that US officials may push for a weaker dollar as part of tariff negotiations. Trade tensions with China are also far from resolved, in spite of a recent rapprochement.

“This is not an environment where we can be complacent about the Sino-US trade relationship,” said Nomura’s Sawada.

Japan’s Nikkei sags as Nvidia curbs drag down chip shares

“Developments are likely to continue to swing stock markets.”

Automakers were among the top performers as some weakening of the yen boosted the value of overseas revenues.

Toyota added 1.2% and Mazda jumped 5%.

As a sector, car manufacturers and suppliers gained 1.4% to be the second-best performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s industry groups.

Non-ferrous metals was the top gainer with a 2.1% advance.

Sony gained 3.2%.

The yen strengthened as far as 144.665 per dollar on Monday, extending a rally that began a week ago when the currency was at 148.455, but has since stabilized.

Strength in chip-related shares was another factor pulling the Nikkei higher, with Advantest gaining 2.8% and Tokyo Electron advancing 1.8%.

Japan’s Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei rises on resilient Wall Street, pause in yen rally

PSX under pressure, KSE-100 sheds over 650 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Pakistan, China discuss regional stability post-ceasefire

2nd phase of auction for 3 defunct power plants: A muted response

NEPRA approves KAPCO’s tripartite power agreement

‘Salaried class can expect some relief in upcoming budget’

Pakistan’s tobacco exporters urge competitive tax model, cite challenges for smaller firms

Reforms and boost export-led growth: Pakistan committed to leveraging private sector: Aurangzeb

Oil prices little changed as markets weigh impact of US-Iran talks, demand

Samba Bank appoints Rashid Jahangir as acting president & CEO

Read more stories