Xiaomi has started mass producing self-developed Xring O1 chip

SHANGHAI: Xiaomi’s founder Lei Jun said on Tuesday that the company has started mass production of its self-developed Xring O1 advanced mobile chip.

The first two products to be powered by the chip will be the Xiaomi 15S Pro smartphone and the Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra, he said on his personal Weibo account.

Xiaomi to invest at least $6.9 billion in chip design, founder says

Xiaomi plans to hold a launch event for the products on Thursday.

On Monday, Lei said Xiaomi had invested 13.5 billion yuan ($1.87 billion) to develop the Xring O1, and that it planned to invest at least 50 billion yuan more in chip design over at least 10 years. Reuters