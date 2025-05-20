AIRLINK 155.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.63%)
Technology

Taiwan’s Foxconn says AI data centre with Nvidia to have 100 MW of power

Reuters Published 20 May, 2025 11:13am

TAIPEI: Taiwan’s Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker, said on Tuesday an artificial intelligence centre it has announced with Nvidia will be built in phases and is targeted to have 100 megawatts of power.

Foxconn Chairman Young Liu was speaking at Taipei’s annual Computex trade show a day after Nvidia announced it will build a giant AI supercomputer in Taiwan in partnership with Foxconn, contract chipmaker TSMC and the government.

Liu said the AI data centre will require massive power and will be built in phases, with some planned in the southwestern city of Kaohsiung and others potentially located in other cities across Taiwan, depending on power availability.

“This AI data centre is targeted to have 100 megawatts of power,” he said. “We know that power is a very critical resource in Taiwan. I don’t want to use the word ‘shortage’. So it will take a few steps to reach 100 megawatts. We’ll start with 20 megawatts … then add another 40.”

Nvidia supplier Foxconn cuts outlook due to currency appreciation

Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang, speaking at the same event, said the AI centre was for the whole Taiwan ecosystem to use.

“We’re going to build an AI factory right for you (Foxconn) to use, for me to use, and for Taiwan the entire ecosystem to use,@ Huang said, adding that Nvidia has 350 partners in Taiwan.

