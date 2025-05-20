AIRLINK 158.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.18%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
FCCL 47.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.73%)
FFL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (7.32%)
FLYNG 47.18 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-6.89%)
HUBC 140.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.55%)
MLCF 73.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.32%)
OGDC 211.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.09%)
PACE 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
PAEL 44.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.48%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
POWER 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.29%)
PPL 175.75 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (1.95%)
PRL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.78%)
PTC 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.04%)
SEARL 86.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
SSGC 35.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
SYM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.07%)
TPLP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.47%)
TRG 62.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.07%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
BR100 12,767 Decreased By -59.9 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,723 Decreased By -109.9 (-0.29%)
KSE100 119,690 Increased By 40.5 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,565 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.1%)
May 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Subaru of America increases vehicle prices, citing market conditions

Reuters Published 20 May, 2025 07:57am

DETROIT: Subaru of America is hiking prices on several models, the company said on Monday, the latest automaker to pass along cost increases to consumers as their expenses rise from the Trump administration’s tariffs.

Subaru said in a statement that the increases were made in response to “current market conditions,” without citing tariffs or specific price actions.

“The changes were made to offset increased costs while maintaining a solid value proposition for the customer. Subaru pricing is not based on the country of origin of its products,” the company said in a statement.

Car company executives have recently shared with investors how much the levies will cost them this year, with some in Detroit saying they were expected to add up to $5 billion. While there has been some relief on duties imposed on foreign auto parts, U.S. President Donald Trump has maintained a 25% tariff on the 8 million vehicles the U.S. imports annually.

Ford Motor earlier this month raised prices on three models produced in Mexico by as much as $2,000, becoming one of the first major automakers to respond to Trump’s tariffs.

The Subaru price increases will add between $750 and $2,055 to vehicles depending on the model and trim, according to a notice posted on a dealer website.

Subaru to nominate executive Osakti as next president, Nakamura as chairperson

The price increases are expected to hit vehicles on dealer lots starting in June, according to the notice.

Subaru imports 45% of its U.S.-sold vehicles, according to 2024 data from research firm S&P Global Mobility. Its affordable Forester model is one of a handful of lower-cost vehicles set to be most affected by tariffs, according to Cox Automotive executive analyst Erin Keating.

The SUV is getting a price hike of between $1,075 and $1,600 depending on the trim, the dealer notice said.

Donald Trump Automakers Subaru US President Donald Trump’s tariffs

Comments

200 characters

Subaru of America increases vehicle prices, citing market conditions

NA panel disapproves PWD closure sans transition plan

2nd phase of auction for 3 defunct power plants: A muted response

‘Salaried class can expect some relief in upcoming budget’

Reforms and boost export-led growth: Pakistan committed to leveraging private sector: Aurangzeb

Pakistan’s tax-to-GDP ratio declines in FY2024–25, says think tank

Reserved seats case: constitutional interpretation required, says counsel for SIC

Pakistan-India conflict: China for comprehensive, lasting ceasefire

5% FED likely on over 50 types of ultra-processed foods

Foreign minister Dar to hold talks with Chinese counterpart

Sec 4B of income tax law: SC asked to dismiss appeals of cos, big units

Read more stories