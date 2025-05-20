PM, NA Speaker: No plan to bring in no-trust motion: Gohar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Monday categorically rejected the media reports claiming the former ruling party was planning to bring no-trust motions against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

Talking to journalists, the PTI chairman said: “The news about PTI bringing a no-trust motion is false.”

He maintained that the PTI had not made any decision about no-confidence motion against the government.

“No-trust motion is neither on our agenda nor on the cards,” he clarified.

The PTI chairman said that they did not have any meeting regarding the no-trust motion.

On a lighter note, the PTI chairman remarked: “There’s a ceasefire with India, there should be one among ourselves too.”

