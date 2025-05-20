Pakistan-India conflict: Senate panel commends role of MoFA

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs’ meeting was held on Monday to deliberate on the recent Pakistan-India conflict and to assess the diplomatic and international engagements led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The committee session began with Chairman Senator Irfan Siddiqui paying tribute to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for its exceptionally tremendous role during the conflict. On behalf of all committee members, he lauded the Foreign Office for its tireless, round-the-clock diplomatic efforts, which ensured that Pakistan’s narrative was presented effectively to the international community.

Chairman Siddiqui commended the leadership of Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, the Secretary MOFA, Amna Baloch, and all the officers of the ministry for their hard work and tireless efforts to promote Pakistan’s narrative and to fight, so brilliantly the country’s case at the international level

The in-camera session was attended by senators, Sherry Rehman, Musadik Masood Malik, Syed Ali Zafar, Rubina Qaimkhani, and Zeeshan Khanzada. Also present were Secretary Amna Baloch and Mehmood Nizami, Director General (South Asia) of the ministry, Shafqat Ali Khan, spokesperson of the ministry, and other concerned representatives.

The committee, unanimously, endorsed the chairman’s statement and emphasised the unprecedented nature of the conflict, which was led under the democratically elected civil government. “This was the first war in the history of Pakistan where political leadership was at the forefront,” Senator Siddiqui remarked. “The Parliament, civil government, and all its institutions, combined with the brave armed forces of Pakistan played a sustained and integral role, presenting a democratic face to the world.”

A comprehensive briefing was made by the ministry officials on the diplomatic strategy adopted during the conflict, focusing particularly on engagement with global stakeholders and friendly countries. The mediation efforts proposed by the president of the United States, were also discussed

Senators actively engaged in the session, which also included deliberations on Indus Waters Treaty (IWT). Members posed critical questions and offering their viewpoints.

The committee collectively appreciated the ministry’s consistent communication with the international community, its swift and appropriate responses to evolving global narratives, and its successful projection of Pakistan’s stance on international forums.

The chairman of the committee observed that India had not only suffered setbacks on the military front, but also faced a significant diplomatic and political defeat. “India’s aggressive designs have been fully exposed to the world,” Irfan Siddiqui stated, highlighting the exemplary strategic civil military coordination achieving victory for Pakistan.

