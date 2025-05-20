Pakistan foreign minister Dar to hold talks with Chinese counterpart

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar reached Beijing on Monday on a three-day official visit from 19-21 May 2025.

He was received at the airport by senior Chinese officials and Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Khalil Hashmi, said the Foreign Office spokesperson.

In Beijing, the DPM Dar would hold comprehensive discussions with China’s Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, as well as other senior Chinese leaders, including key members of the Chinese Communist Party.

These meetings would focus on current regional developments and the multiple dimensions of Pakistan-China relations.

The visit is a part of high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China, and a reaffirmation of All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between the two brotherly countries.

