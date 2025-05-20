AIRLINK 155.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.32%)
Pakistan foreign minister Dar to hold talks with Chinese counterpart

Recorder Report Published May 20, 2025 Updated May 20, 2025 09:30am

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar reached Beijing on Monday on a three-day official visit from 19-21 May 2025.

He was received at the airport by senior Chinese officials and Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Khalil Hashmi, said the Foreign Office spokesperson.

Dar departed for Beijing Monday morning on a three-day visit.

FM Dar to visit China from Monday to discuss regional developments

In Beijing, the DPM Dar would hold comprehensive discussions with China’s Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, as well as other senior Chinese leaders, including key members of the Chinese Communist Party.

These meetings would focus on current regional developments and the multiple dimensions of Pakistan-China relations.

The visit is a part of high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China, and a reaffirmation of All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between the two brotherly countries.

The deputy prime minister is visiting Beijing on the invitation of the Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China, Wang Yi.

He will hold in-depth discussions with Chinese leadership on the evolving regional situation in south Asia and its implications for peace and stability. The two sides will also review the entire spectrum of Pakistan-China bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.

The visit forms part of the ongoing high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China. It also underscores the two countries’ shared commitment to further strengthen the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

Ishaq Dar bilateral relations Pakistan and China Pakistan China relations Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi DPM and Foreign Minister Ambassador Khalil Hashmi Dar visit to China

