PM visits Pakistan Navy Dockyard

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the Pakistan Navy Dockyard on Monday to pay tribute to the Navy’s critical role in the ongoing Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, reaffirming the nation’s confidence in the capabilities of Pakistan’s armed forces.

Upon arrival, the prime minister was received by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf. Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Baber Sidhu were also present.

During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz boarded the Type-054A Class Destroyer PNS TAIMUR, where he was briefed by Commander Pakistan Fleet on the Navy’s strategic vision, operational engagements, and contributions to national security during the ongoing operation.

Addressing officers and sailors, the prime minister lauded the Pakistan Navy’s professionalism, operational readiness, and unflinching commitment to national defence. He expressed the nation’s deep appreciation and emphasised that the Armed Forces remain the bedrock of Pakistan’s sovereignty and security.

He particularly commended the Navy’s effective maritime deterrence and its vital role in securing sea lines of communication, ensuring uninterrupted maritime trade, and upholding maritime sovereignty through a robust layered defence.

Highlighting the Navy’s distinguished history of decisive actions, including the historic Operation Dwarka, the prime minister asserted that the Pakistan Navy is fully prepared to conduct high-intensity operations whenever required.

The prime minister was accompanied by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Information Minister Attaulah Tarar, and Federal Minister for Education Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

