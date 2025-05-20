‘Salaried class can expect some relief in upcoming budget’

KARACHI: Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Large Taxpayers Office (LTO) Karachi, Zubair Bilal has stated that the salaried class can expect some relief in the upcoming federal budget and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) maintains a zero-tolerance policy against corruption.

He made these remarks during his visit to the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), where he addressed a gathering of industrialists and business leaders.

A large number of KATI members, including President Junaid Naqi, Senior Vice President Ejaz Sheikh, Vice President Tariq Hussain, Standing Committee Chairman Tariq Malik, former presidents and chairman Farhan-ur-Rehman, Ehteshamuddin, and Commissioner FBR Abdul Hafeez, were present at the meeting.

Zubair Bilal emphasised that the business community, under KATI’s leadership, should compile and submit budget proposals to the tax authorities.

“We will review the proposals, attach our recommendations, and forward them to senior officials and policymakers to ensure the budget reflects the needs of the business community,” he said.

He also announced that monthly meetings would be held at KATI to address industry concerns through mutual consultation.

He stressed that a successful tax policy is one that fosters business growth. “When industries flourish, profits increase, and tax revenue rises—ultimately benefiting the nation,” he added.

He acknowledged that businesses currently face difficulties complying with the rules and regulations of 58 federal and provincial agencies and assured the community of full support and accessibility.

KATI President Junaid Naqi highlighted major concerns of the business sector, including the lack of a comprehensive government policy and the pressure on existing taxpayers.

“Despite paying taxes, we face years of recurring complaints, including arbitrary notices and threats of account freezes by FBR officers,” he said, demanding an end to corruption and more action to broaden the tax base rather than increasing the burden on compliant taxpayers.

Naqi expressed strong reservations about the amended tax ordinance, particularly provisions that would allow FBR officials to be stationed within industrial units to monitor production — calling it a serious violation of constitutional rights. He warned that while the government increases tax targets to satisfy the IMF, the burden falls entirely on current taxpayers who are already under immense pressure.

Standing Committee Chairman Tariq Malik called for digitisation of the tax system to ensure transparency and quick resolution of complaints.

“Those who evade taxes must be held accountable, but the FBR often treats genuine taxpayers as if they are part of the problem,” he said.

Malik emphasised that only a small segment of the business community is involved in tax evasion and that KATI does not support such elements.

Former presidents and chairmen Farhan-ur-Rehman and Ehtishamuddin, along with Senior Vice President Ejaz Sheikh and other KATI members, also addressed the gathering.

