Punjab to develop wide ranging sports infrastructure

Recorder Report Published 20 May, 2025 05:58am

LAHORE: As many as 175 new schemes for sports department will be launched under the ADP 2025-26. Under the schemes, the Nishtar Park Sports Complex will undergo major up-gradation, while new facilities including an Archery Sports Complex, Table Tennis Arena, and Board Games Sports Complex will be constructed. The Velodrome will be fully restored and spectator capacity at Punjab Stadium will also be increased.

Baseball Sports Complex will be constructed in Lahore, while Paddle Tennis Courts will be developed in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, and Sialkot. Volleyball Courts and Indoor Sports Complexes will also be established. Sports stadiums in Jampur and Rajanpur will be rehabilitated and sports complexes in Chichawatni and Dera Ghazi Khan will also be constructed. The Bahawalpur Stadium will also be upgraded.

Punjab Minister for Sports, Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar held a meeting, here Monday in which decisions regarding the Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2025-26 and other key projects were taken.

Addressing the meeting, the minister emphasized that new hockey turfs will be laid in Sahiwal and various other cities.

He reiterated that the vision of the Chief Minister Punjab is to promote sports across the province, and that the Sports Department is working tirelessly to fulfil this goal. He added that a wide-ranging sports infrastructure is being developed to ensure the overall progress of sports in Punjab.

