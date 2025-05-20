‘Constipation in adults’: Martin Dow says it will give input to guidelines

KARACHI: Martin Dow Marker Limited has announced its contribution to the development of Pakistan’s first-ever “Consensus Guidelines on Constipation in Adults.”

The guidelines were unveiled at the 41st International Conference of the Pakistan Society of Gastroenterology and GI Endoscopy, in the presence of esteemed national and international gastroenterologists. This milestone marks the successful completion of a two-year journey from initial concept to publication.

Martin Dow Marker significantly contributed to the development and publication of these guidelines by providing essential financial support. This support was provided through an unconditional educational grant. The clinical content, recommendations, and editorial decisions were developed entirely by an independent panel of medical experts, without any involvement from the sponsor. All contributing authors have declared no conflicts of interest, ensuring full academic and ethical integrity throughout the process

The guidelines were developed by a team of leading medical experts with a clear focus on improving the diagnosis, treatment, and management of adult constipation in Pakistan. Moreover, these guidelines have been officially published in the “Pakistan Journal of Medical Sciences”, an internationally recognized peer-reviewed medical journal based in Pakistan.

Addressing a long-standing gap in standardized care, this initiative establishes Pakistan’s first evidence-based framework for the management of constipation in adults, a highly prevalent yet often overlooked condition. Developed through a consensus-driven process, it integrates the best international practices but adapted to the country’s unique demographic, cultural, and clinical realities.

The resulting framework provides clear protocols for diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up, promoting consistent care across all healthcare settings, including underserved rural areas. Beyond clinical improvements, the guidelines lay the groundwork for future research, informed policymaking, and a stronger healthcare infrastructure, ultimately enhancing the quality of life for vulnerable populations.

Dr. Atif-Ur-Rehman Khan, Director Business Unit at Martin Dow Marker, stated, “These guidelines reflect our collective commitment to enhancing patient care in Pakistan. We deeply appreciate the invaluable contributions of the medical experts involved. At Martin Dow, we continue to prioritize initiatives that support the advancement of clinical practice across the nation.”

This move represents a meaningful step toward advancing clinical standards for the management of constipation in adults in Pakistan. Martin Dow Group is committed to empowering the medical community through collaborative efforts that contribute to better healthcare results and enhanced clinical practice.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025