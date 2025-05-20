LESCO recovers over Rs1.3m from defaulters in 24 hours

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has intensified its recovery efforts against electricity defaulters across all circles, recovering over Rs. 1.3 million in the past 24 hours.

This crackdown is part of a broader initiative led by LESCO CEO Engineer Muhammad Ramzan Butt who has directed the Diskoo Support Unit (DSU) to accelerate recovery from defaulters.

The DSU, a collaborative effort between LESC, Rangers, and other law enforcement agencies, has been working tirelessly to ensure that electricity thieves and defaulters are held accountable. In a significant breakthrough, the unit recovered Rs. 1.3 million from 66 defaulters across various circles in Lahore.

So far as recovery breakdown is concerned, the Eastern Circle has recovered Rs. 300,000+ from 15 defaulters, South Circle Rs. 100,000+ from two defaulters, Nankana Circle Rs. 100,000+ from 14 defaulters, Sheikhupura Circle Rs. 30,000+ from 3 defaulters, Okara Circle Rs. 100,000+ from 6 defaulters and Kasur Circle Rs. 600,000+ from 26 defaulters.

