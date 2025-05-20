K-Electric condemns attack on IBC in Defence

KARACHI: Miscreants from the P&T Colony surrounded the IBC, hurled bricks to shatter its windows, and forced staff including women to seek refuge inside the office premises. K-Electric will not tolerate its staff being held hostage at the behest of a few miscreants who want their dues cleared illegally,” the spokesperson added.

“Pending dues from defaulters in P&T Colony have already exceeded Rs520 million. KE is pursuing strict legal action against these miscreants, and appeals to law-enforcement agencies to support the company recover its due share of payments and curb electricity theft from the area.

In a separate incident that involved a protest by residents of Ibrahim Hyderi, electricity supply was maintained through an alternative source despite K-Electric bearing a loss of 80-90% on its sent-out units and payable dues from that area crossing Rs1.3 billion.

“KE reiterates that providing free electricity is not possible, and urges residents to pay their electricity dues on time.”

“It is pertinent to mention that 70% of KE’s serviced areas are exempt from load-shedding. The remaining 30% of the network faces challenges such as electricity theft and non-payment of bills. In these areas, load-shedding schedules are implemented based on the level of theft and non-payment. The schedule is publicly available on K-Electric’s website.”

