Future doctors urged to make service to humanity their core value

LAHORE: Terming the White Coat as a symbol of sanctity of the medical profession, Principal of Ameer uddin Medical College, Prof. Dr. M. Al-Fareed Zafar called upon the future doctors to make service to humanity their core value, win hearts through compassion and uphold the honour of this coat which signifies the noble tradition of ailing humanity.

While addressing the first-year students of the MBBS session 2025–29 during the White Coat and oath-taking ceremony held at Lahore General Hospital, he stated that White Court recognized as a symbol of peace, and doctors work tirelessly to provide relief and comfort to their patients, often at the expense of their own rest and priorities. He pointed out that doctors are held in high regard by society which places a great responsibility on their shoulders to live up to public expectations.

Executive Director PINS Prof. Asif Bashir and other faculty members advised the aspiring doctors to adhere strictly to medical ethics, underscoring that medical education requires immense dedication focus and a strong commitment to learning.

Medical Superintendent Prof. Dr. Faryad Hussain appealed to parents to remain actively involved in their children’s academic and personal development.

The ceremony concluded with the administering of professional oath to the new medical students.

