Motorways & national highways: Efforts under way to launch air ambulance service across country

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has stated that efforts are currently under way to introduce air ambulance service on motorways and national highways across the country.

He added that this facility is aimed at ensuring that those injured in traffic accidents can be transported to hospitals in the shortest possible time.

Aleem Khan expressed these views during his visit to the Expo Centre following the conclusion of the Kazan Forum at Tatarstan.

The federal minister pointed out that Kazan’s development model is highly impressive and offers valuable insights that can be adopted across various sectors in Pakistan.

He highlighted the efficiency of Air Ambulance Service in Kazan, noting that such initiatives could greatly aid Pakistan in establishing similar services, fostering mutual learning and experience-sharing between the two countries.

Aleem Khan emphasised that the high mortality rate resulting from road accidents during travel is a matter of serious concern and it is the government’s responsibility to ensure that the injured ones are promptly transported to nearby medical facilities. He added that continuous improvements are being made in Pakistan’s transportation infrastructure and efforts are under way to raise public awareness about e-tagging and other automated facilities.

Aleem Khan described the Kazan Forum as beneficial for Pakistan, particularly in the context of advancements in the communications sector through collaboration among participating countries. He underscored the importance of enhancing land connectivity from Pakistan to Central Asian States and mentioned that productive discussions took place on this front during the Kazan Forum.

In their visit to the Expo Centre, Kazan, Aleem Khan and the Pakistani delegation were briefed on the operational procedures and supporting infrastructure of air ambulance service.

