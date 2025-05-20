US consulate economic unit chief visits TDAP

KARACHI: The USA Consulate Karachi, Economic Unit Chief, Kevin Furey and Tyrell Walker, Economic Officer, along with their team, called on Faiz Ahmad Chadhar, the Chief Executive, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan to discuss multiple areas of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Chadhar informed the visiting USA diplomats that the USA is a major trading partner of Pakistan. However, the volume of trade between two countries is significantly low which needs to be increased with bilateral cooperation and trade facilitation.

The Economic Unit Chief of USA, Kevin endorsed this point and ensured support and cooperation to enhance volume of bilateral trade between the two nations. The discussion focused on enhancing bilateral trade and investment, with key areas of collaboration suggested by TDAP including: Textile, leather and surgical products, IT & E-Commerce Services, Tourism, Logistics, and Construction, Workforce Development to strengthen capacity for the U.S. market, Agricultural Exports with complete value chain of value added and finished products, Facilitating trade delegations participating in Trade shows / Fairs of both countries.

The Chief Executive appreciated that historically, USA has played pivotal role in industrial development of Pakistan and providing opportunities for Pakistani businessmen in the USA and the western markets.

The USA team was briefed about TDAP’s ongoing trade promotion initiatives, inviting the USA businesses to participate in key flagship events organized by TDAP under the umbrella of its annual Business Plan.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening trade ties and fostering future collaboration in economic development through enhancing productivity and competitiveness of Pakistani Industrial and agricultural sectors.

