AIRLINK 158.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.18%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
FCCL 47.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.73%)
FFL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (7.32%)
FLYNG 47.18 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-6.89%)
HUBC 140.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.55%)
MLCF 73.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.32%)
OGDC 211.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.09%)
PACE 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
PAEL 44.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.48%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
POWER 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.29%)
PPL 175.75 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (1.95%)
PRL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.78%)
PTC 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.04%)
SEARL 86.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
SSGC 35.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
SYM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.07%)
TPLP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.47%)
TRG 62.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.07%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
BR100 12,767 Decreased By -59.9 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,723 Decreased By -109.9 (-0.29%)
KSE100 119,690 Increased By 40.5 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,565 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.1%)
May 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-20

US consulate economic unit chief visits TDAP

Press Release Published May 20, 2025 Updated May 20, 2025 07:10am

KARACHI: The USA Consulate Karachi, Economic Unit Chief, Kevin Furey and Tyrell Walker, Economic Officer, along with their team, called on Faiz Ahmad Chadhar, the Chief Executive, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan to discuss multiple areas of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Chadhar informed the visiting USA diplomats that the USA is a major trading partner of Pakistan. However, the volume of trade between two countries is significantly low which needs to be increased with bilateral cooperation and trade facilitation.

The Economic Unit Chief of USA, Kevin endorsed this point and ensured support and cooperation to enhance volume of bilateral trade between the two nations. The discussion focused on enhancing bilateral trade and investment, with key areas of collaboration suggested by TDAP including: Textile, leather and surgical products, IT & E-Commerce Services, Tourism, Logistics, and Construction, Workforce Development to strengthen capacity for the U.S. market, Agricultural Exports with complete value chain of value added and finished products, Facilitating trade delegations participating in Trade shows / Fairs of both countries.

The Chief Executive appreciated that historically, USA has played pivotal role in industrial development of Pakistan and providing opportunities for Pakistani businessmen in the USA and the western markets.

The USA team was briefed about TDAP’s ongoing trade promotion initiatives, inviting the USA businesses to participate in key flagship events organized by TDAP under the umbrella of its annual Business Plan.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening trade ties and fostering future collaboration in economic development through enhancing productivity and competitiveness of Pakistani Industrial and agricultural sectors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

TDAP Pakistan and US US trading partners PAKISTAN US trade Tyrell Walker Kevin Furey

Comments

200 characters

US consulate economic unit chief visits TDAP

NA panel disapproves PWD closure sans transition plan

2nd phase of auction for 3 defunct power plants: A muted response

‘Salaried class can expect some relief in upcoming budget’

Reforms and boost export-led growth: Pakistan committed to leveraging private sector: Aurangzeb

Pakistan’s tax-to-GDP ratio declines in FY2024–25, says think tank

Reserved seats case: constitutional interpretation required, says counsel for SIC

Pakistan-India conflict: China for comprehensive, lasting ceasefire

5% FED likely on over 50 types of ultra-processed foods

Foreign minister Dar to hold talks with Chinese counterpart

Sec 4B of income tax law: SC asked to dismiss appeals of cos, big units

Read more stories