Sindh PA slams KE for carrying out ‘unjustified’ load-shedding

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Monday strongly criticised K-Electric for carrying out “unjustified and indiscriminate” load-shedding, even targeting the government departments that regularly “pay their bills.”

Expressing frustration during the session over prolonged power outages, Sindh Local Government Minister, Saeed Ghani criticised the utility provider for failing to spare essential public offices, calling the disruptions “unacceptable and unwarranted.”

He asked the power provider to streamline its operations in a bid to protect the paying consumers from unnecessary outages. He also answered several call attention notices, highlighting ongoing efforts to address water supply issues.

The minister told the house that a repair work on the canal at the Hub Dam, along with the construction of a new canal, is progressing rapidly and expected to be completed by the end of this year, improving water supply to connected areas.

However, he acknowledged that Karachi’s water demand exceeds available resources. The government is taking all possible measures to ensure equitable distribution of the available water, he assured the legislators.

On the instructions of PPP Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said, the Lyari Transformation Project is set to commence and will be included in this year’s Annual Development Programme. The project aims to improve water supply, sewerage, and infrastructure in Lyari.

He said that a study for the project has been successfully completed. Under this comprehensive initiative, key infrastructure in Lyari will undergo significant improvements. The project covers the complete overhaul of the sewerage and water systems, rehabilitation of roads and streets, and the restoration and development of public parks, the minister added. The goal of the project is to uplift the living standards of residents by addressing long-standing civic issues. Once implemented, it is expected to provide tangible benefits to the general public and contribute to the overall urban development of the area, according to Saeed Ghani.

Sindh Women Development Minister Shaheena Sher Ali informed the Assembly during the question-and-answer session said that her department resolved 2,380 complaints in the fiscal year 2022–23. These included cases of karo-kari, domestic violence, and other women-related issues.

Responding to MQM female member, Bilquis Mukhtar, she said all received complaints had been addressed, highlighting that the department remains proactive in providing support and shelter to women in distress.

In reply to another question by MQM’s Muhammad Shariq, Shaheena Sher Ali explained that women seeking help are accommodated at Darul Aman shelters, where they receive vocational training to help them lead independent lives.

“Women are assessed for their mental health before being enrolled in suitable skill development programmes,” she said that many have successfully transitioned into self-sufficient roles through training in beauty services, sewing, and other practical skills.

The minister noted that several women already possess skills when they arrive and are employed to train others within the shelter, eliminating the need for external instructors. These women are paid salaries for their contributions.

She further informed the house that the Karachi Darul Aman operates in partnership with Panah NGO, while other shelters are located in Sukkur, Nawabshah, Larkana, and Hyderabad. Budgets for each facility are based on occupancy, and the minister herself visits every shelter twice a year.

Women at these facilities are provided with essential items, and urgent cases are promptly addressed. Some women are shifted to safe houses when their cases are resolved within a few days. Those struggling with substance abuse are sent to rehabilitation centres.

Round-the-clock medical care is ensured by the presence of a female doctor. Children accompanying their mothers attend classes from 8 am to noon. Training is also offered in jewelry-making and salon work, and legal assistance is provided free of charge.

Shaheena Sher Ali emphasised that all shelter homes are directly managed by the Sindh government, ensuring comprehensive care and rehabilitation for vulnerable women across the province.

Lawmakers also voted on the Sindh Explosives (Repeal) Bill 2024 and the Denning Institute Of Technology and Entrepreneurship Bill, 2025. Sindh Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar presented the reports of the relevant standing committees before the bills were approved.

During the sitting, the house also introduced The Aga Khan Properties (Succession and Transfer) Bill 2025, aimed at amending existing laws related to those assets. The assembly was adjourned until 2 pm on Tuesday (today).

