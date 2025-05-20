TP-1, TP-3: SAI team witnesses KWSC’s recycled water initiative

KARACHI: A delegation from the SITE Association of Industry (SAI), led by its President Ahmed Azeem Alvi, visited the TP-1 and TP-3 recycled water treatment plants in the SITE industrial area to review the progress of the reclaimed water initiative spearheaded by the Karachi Water & Sewerage Corporation (KWSC).

The delegation included Chief Coordinator Saleem Parekh, Former President Muhammad Kamran Arbi, APTPMA Zonal Chairman Anwer Aziz, Executive Committee Members Ahmed Zulfiqar Chaudhry and Muhammad Kamran Lakhany, as well as Muhammad Altaf Sheikhani. Irshad Hussain of Pak-Oasis also joined the visit and Dr Muhammad Bashir Lakhany of Techno Consult International.

President SAI expressed strong appreciation for the leadership and vision of Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, whose proactive approach to addressing the city’s water challenges is beginning to bear fruit. He lauded the Mayor’s commitment to transforming SITE into an environmentally responsible and water-resilient industrial zone.

During the visit to TP-3, the delegation observed that the plant is currently treating 35 Million Gallons per Day (MGD) of wastewater before safe discharge into the sea — a major step towards preserving marine and environmental health. The Mayor’s vision to utilize recycled water for industrial use was recognized as a forward-looking strategy that will ensure both sustainability and self-sufficiency for industries in SITE.

Special commendation was also extended to KWSC CEO Ahmed Ali Siddiqui for his tireless efforts in implementing the Mayor’s vision. His technical leadership and operational execution have been instrumental in driving the recycled water project forward.

The delegation was also briefed on the pilot project for producing industrial-grade treated water from discharged effluent. Discussions were held on the expected timeline, supply mechanisms, and future expansion plans.

The SITE Association also extends its deepest appreciation to Chief Minister Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, for his unwavering support and strategic leadership in driving this crucial initiative. His commitment to improving Karachi’s infrastructure and addressing industrial needs through sustainable solutions has played a pivotal role in enabling projects like the recycled water initiative to take shape and deliver impact. Under his guidance, inter-agency coordination and long-term planning have received a much-needed boost, paving the way for a more resilient and eco-conscious industrial ecosystem.

Alvi remarked, “The future of the SITE industrial area is promising. Thanks to the recycled water initiative, we are moving toward long-term water security. We deeply appreciate the dynamic leadership of Barrister Murtaza Wahab and the capable stewardship of Ahmed Ali Siddiqui, along with the dedicated teams at KWSC, for turning this vision into reality.”

