Senate panel approves two amendment bills

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Interior and Narcotics Control on Monday approved two significant amendment bills while voicing strong concerns over widespread civic violations in Islamabad, including illegal guest houses, unauthorised constructions, and encroachments on greenbelts.

The committee chaired by Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman, approved two key amendment bills while rejecting several others and expressing serious concerns over rampant urban violations in the federal capital.

The committee passed the Societies Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2025, presented by Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar. It also approved the Pakistan Coast Guards (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which seeks to authorise law officers of the Coast Guards as public prosecutors. The committee recommended that the rules clearly define the government’s role in appointing special public prosecutors.

However, several proposed legislations failed to secure endorsement. Senator Mohsin Aziz’s Control of Narcotics Substances (Amendment) Bill was rejected due to lack of support from key stakeholders, including the Ministry of Education, HEC, Ministry of Health, Law Ministry, Anti-Narcotics Force, and provincial authorities. Despite highlighting that nearly 30 percent of the population may be affected by drug use, the committee deemed the bill unfeasible.

Another bill moved by Senator Aziz — the Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding (Amendment) Bill, 2024 — was also voted down, although members acknowledged the need for stronger controls on hoarding in Islamabad.

Senator Palwasha Khan withdrew both the Shamilat Land Protection Bill, 2024 and the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Additionally, the National Occupational Health and Safety Bill, 2023 by Senator Zarqa Suhrawardy and the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2024 by Senator Fawzia Arshad were dropped due to the absence of the respective movers.

The committee also reviewed the annual repair and maintenance plan for the Parliament building, prepared by the CDA in consultation with both legislative secretariats. Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry criticised the delay in funding and poor quality of work, prompting the committee to recommend implementation in one go and better financial planning.

Addressing civic issues, the committee was informed that Islamabad houses 221 guest houses, with 27 sealed, 112 under litigation in the Islamabad High Court, 86 in the Supreme Court, and 194 operating under stay orders. Senator Shahadat Awan raised alarm over unauthorised commercial use of residential properties. Chairman Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman pointed out illegal constructions continuing despite court interventions and encroachments on CDA greenbelts. He directed the CDA to present a detailed progress report and review past recommendations in the next session.

The meeting was attended by senators, Shahadat Awan, Palwasha Khan, Umer Farooq, Irfanul Haque Siddiqui, Mohsin Aziz, Jam Saifullah Khan, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, and senior officials from relevant ministries and departments.

