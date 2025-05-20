AIRLINK 158.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.18%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
FCCL 47.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.73%)
FFL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (7.32%)
FLYNG 47.18 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-6.89%)
HUBC 140.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.55%)
MLCF 73.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.32%)
OGDC 211.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.09%)
PACE 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
PAEL 44.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.48%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
POWER 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.29%)
PPL 175.75 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (1.95%)
PRL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.78%)
PTC 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.04%)
SEARL 86.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
SSGC 35.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
SYM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.07%)
TPLP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.47%)
TRG 62.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.07%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
BR100 12,767 Decreased By -59.9 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,723 Decreased By -109.9 (-0.29%)
KSE100 119,690 Increased By 40.5 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,565 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.1%)
May 20, 2025
World Print 2025-05-20

UK strikes EU trade and defence reset in ‘new era’ for relations

Reuters Published 20 May, 2025 05:58am

LONDON/BRUSSELS: Britain agreed the most significant reset of defence and trade ties with the European Union since Brexit on Monday after US President Donald Trump’s upending of the global order pushed the two sides to move on from their acrimonious divorce.

Nearly nine years after it voted to leave the bloc, Britain reached a wide-ranging deal with the EU including a security and defence pact, fewer restrictions on British food exporters and visitors, and a contentious new fishing agreement.

Trump’s tariffs, alongside warnings that Europe should do more to protect itself, forced governments around the world to rethink trade, defence and security ties, bringing British Prime Minister Keir Starmer closer to European leaders.

Starmer, who backed remaining in the EU in the Brexit referendum, also bet that offering benefits to Britons such as the use of faster e-gates at EU airports will drown out the cries of “betrayal” from Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage.

Flanked by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa at London’s Lancaster House, Starmer said the deal marked “a new era in our relationship”.

Von der Leyen said it sent a message: “At a time of global instability, and when our continent faces the greatest threat it has for generations, we in Europe stick together.”

Britain said the reset with its biggest trading partner would reduce red tape for agricultural producers - making food cheaper - improve energy security and, by 2040, add nearly 9 billion pounds ($12.1 billion) to the economy, which is about 2.6 trillion pounds in size.

It is the third deal Britain has struck this month, after agreements with India and the US, and while it is unlikely to lead to an immediate economic boost, it could lift business confidence, drawing much-needed investment.

UK EU trade

