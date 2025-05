LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on the World Family Doctor Day, paid tribute to the family doctors for rendering commendable services, showing compassion and commitment to the well-being of humanity across the globe.

The CM said, “In case of any illness, a family doctor is the first to examine ones sickness and prescribes treatment. The family doctor takes care and is the guardian of the community health on the whole.”

