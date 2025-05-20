Jam reiterates commitment to expand trade ties with Belarus

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to expanding bilateral trade and industrial cooperation with Belarus during a detailed meeting with the Belarusian Ambassador, A Metelitsa.

The meeting covered a wide-ranging agenda focused on reviving key industrial projects, enhancing textile collaboration, exploring cotton sourcing alternatives, and boosting workforce exchange between the two nations.

Central to the discussion was the reactivation of a Belarus-supported industrial plant in Balochistan— a project initially linked to DMV and Omni group.

Though previously delayed, the project has now regained momentum.

Minister Kamal emphasised that the government of Pakistan prefers utilising existing infrastructure to accelerate project timelines. “Efficiency comes from utilising what’s already in place. We aim for speed and impact,” he stated.

He welcomed Belarus’s long-standing engagement in projects such as tractor manufacturing, and acknowledged active proposals from Pakistani companies like HIT and Shahzad Group. He encouraged initiatives that deliver fast results and align with Pakistan’s strategic priorities.

A key highlight of the meeting was the proposed Pakistan-Belarus textile joint venture.

Minister Kamal emphasised its importance, stating that Belarus is expected to lead the initiative with investment and technology input. “Pakistani investment in this sector is challenging, but a joint venture with Belarusian financial and technical participation is both realistic and promising,” he noted.

A Belarusian delegation and Pakistan’s additional secretary have already visited the proposed site. Discussions also included potential collaboration with institutions such as Pakistan’s National Textile University to support technical assessments and consultancy for spinning machinery.

The two sides also addressed Pakistan’s growing cotton deficit, with current domestic production at just 5.5 million bales— far below the 13–15 million bales demand. While the US remains a major supplier, potential sanctions- related risks have prompted Pakistan to explore alternative sources such as Tajikistan and Kazakhstan.

Ambassador Metelitsa reaffirmed Belarus’s commitment to deepening industrial and trade cooperation, particularly in sectors where Belarus has technical expertise and manufacturing capacity. He expressed Belarus’s willingness to contribute to joint ventures through technology transfer, engineering support, and workforce training. The ambassador also emphasised enhancing business-to-business and people-to-people ties through trade exhibitions, collaborative forums, and institutional linkages.

Minister Kamal supported the idea of conducting an online Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting to review bilateral progress, adding that the Ministry of Economic Affairs Division (EAD) is already following up on related developments.

Labour cooperation was another key area of discussion. With Belarus facing labour shortages, the minister highlighted the opportunity for Pakistan to supply skilled workers.

Currently, around 200 Pakistani workers are employed in Belarus, with the potential to expand across manufacturing and services sectors.

Both sides also explored procurement possibilities involving Belarusian industrial equipment such as trucks, dumpers, excavators, and electric buses, which have performed effectively in Pakistan’s coal and cement sectors.

Minister Kamal reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong interest in deeper sectoral engagement, calling for timely follow-ups, active participation in trade exhibitions, and closer institutional partnerships. “We see Belarus not only as a strategic partner but also as a trusted collaborator in building industrial capacity and creating mutual economic opportunities,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025