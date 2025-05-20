AIRLINK 158.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.18%)
PSX holiday

Recorder Report Published 20 May, 2025 05:58am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) will remain closed on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in observance of Youm-e-Takbeer, a significant national day commemorating Pakistan’s nuclear tests in 1998. This public holiday has been declared by the Government of Pakistan. In its official announcement, the PSX has informed all stakeholders, including investors, brokers, and market participants, to take note of the closure and plan their activities accordingly. During this time, trading activities will be suspended, and the exchange’s operations will be halted.

