AIRLINK 158.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.18%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
FCCL 47.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.73%)
FFL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (7.32%)
FLYNG 47.18 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-6.89%)
HUBC 140.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.55%)
MLCF 73.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.32%)
OGDC 211.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.09%)
PACE 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
PAEL 44.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.48%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
POWER 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.29%)
PPL 175.75 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (1.95%)
PRL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.78%)
PTC 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.04%)
SEARL 86.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
SSGC 35.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
SYM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.07%)
TPLP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.47%)
TRG 62.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.07%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
BR100 12,767 Decreased By -59.9 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,723 Decreased By -109.9 (-0.29%)
KSE100 119,690 Increased By 40.5 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,565 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.1%)
May 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-05-20

European stocks subdued as corporate news outweighs US credit downgrade

Reuters Published 20 May, 2025 05:58am

FRANKFURT: European stocks closed flat on Monday, following a five-week winning streak, as declines from a surprise US credit rating downgrade were offset by upbeat corporate updates.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index pared earlier declines to close 0.1% higher, hovering around the seven-week intraday high it touched on Friday.

Credit rating agency Moody’s cut its ratings on US debt on Friday, citing concerns about the nation’s growing $36 trillion debt pile, which sent jitters across global markets earlier in the day.

“The downgrade reflects what markets already know: we’re in a new fiscal regime defined by austerity via tariffs and caps... Don’t overreact to the downgrade itself as history shows these calls often lag the fundamentals,” said Lale Akoner, global market analyst at eToro.

Wall Street’s main indexes were lower, and longer-dated US Treasury yields rose, though were off their session peaks.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tax-cut bill, which had been stalled for days, won approval from a key congressional committee on Sunday, while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in television interviews that President Donald Trump will carry out tariff threats if trading partners do not negotiate in “good faith” on deals.

“There’s some issues around the tariffs coming back and reminding everyone that while we’ve seen some de-escalation, it’s not kind of all over and done with,” said Richard Flax, chief investment officer at Moneyfarm.

De-escalation in US-China tariff war and hopes of interest rate cuts from the European Central Bank have helped regional markets recover from the early April slump when Trump announced “reciprocal” tariffs, with Germany’s DAX touching a record high on Monday.

European stocks STOXX 600 STOXX index

Comments

200 characters

European stocks subdued as corporate news outweighs US credit downgrade

NA panel disapproves PWD closure sans transition plan

2nd phase of auction for 3 defunct power plants: A muted response

Reforms and boost export-led growth: Govt committed to leveraging private sector: Aurangzeb

Reserved seats case: Constitutional interpretation required, says counsel for SIC

Pakistan-India conflict: China for comprehensive, lasting ceasefire

5pc FED likely on over 50 types of ultra-processed foods

Ceasefire has no expiry date: Pakistani, Indian officials

Use of Shaheen Missile: FO rejects Indian media’s claims

Dar to hold talks with Wang

Sec 4B of income tax law: SC asked to dismiss appeals of cos, big units

Read more stories