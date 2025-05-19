AIRLINK 158.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.18%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
FCCL 47.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.73%)
FFL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (7.32%)
FLYNG 47.18 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-6.89%)
HUBC 140.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.55%)
MLCF 73.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.32%)
OGDC 211.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.09%)
PACE 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
PAEL 44.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.48%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
POWER 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.29%)
PPL 175.75 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (1.95%)
PRL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.78%)
PTC 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.04%)
SEARL 86.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
SSGC 35.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
SYM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.07%)
TPLP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.47%)
TRG 62.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.07%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
BR100 12,767 Decreased By -59.9 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,723 Decreased By -109.9 (-0.29%)
KSE100 119,690 Increased By 40.5 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,565 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.1%)
May 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China urges US to correct ‘wrongdoings’ on AI chip curb

Reuters Published 19 May, 2025 09:10pm

BEIJING: China on Monday urged the United States to “immediately correct its wrongdoings” and stop “discriminatory” measures after the U.S. issued guidance warning companies not to use advanced computer chips from China, including Huawei’s Ascend AI chips.

The U.S. action seriously undermined consensus reached at the high-level bilateral talks in Geneva, a statement from China’s commerce ministry said, vowing resolute measures if the U.S. continues to “substantially” harm China’s interests.

The U.S. Commerce Department issued guidance last week alerting businesses to the risk of violating U.S. export controls by using Chinese chips.

“The U.S. has been abusing export control measures, imposing stricter restrictions on Chinese chip products under unfounded accusations… China firmly opposes this,” the Chinese ministry said.

“Trying to trip others won’t make oneself run faster,” it added, warning that Washington’s move could ultimately harm the U.S.’s own industrial competitiveness.

US freight industry hopes for back-to-school demand boost after tariff truce

The comments came after China and the U.S. reached an unexpected 90-day tariff truce earlier this month following trade talks in Geneva, in which both sides agreed to scale back triple-digit duties levied on each other’s products as they work towards a more permanent deal.

China’s Vice Commerce Minister Li Chenggang and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer - both negotiators in the Geneva talks – also met last week on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in South Korea.

Neither side has issued a statement on the details of the discussions.

US huawei US China trade war AI chips US China tariff

Comments

200 characters

China urges US to correct ‘wrongdoings’ on AI chip curb

KSE-100 Index closes flat after mixed trading

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Indian boycott of Turkish coffee, chocolates and fashion grows

Pakistan, China oppose motion to invite Taiwan to WHO’s annual assembly

‘Strongest in the broken places’: Biden breaks silence on cancer diagnosis

SBP launches nationwide “Go Cashless” campaign for Eid-ul-Adha

Security forces eliminate three Indian sponsored terrorists in Balochistan operations: ISPR

BCCI denies reports of withdrawal from Asia Cup, calls reports ‘speculative and imaginary’

Trump tariffs to ‘weigh on’ Pakistan’s economy, says IMF

Gold price per tola gains Rs4,000 in Pakistan

Read more stories