India’s Redington posts higher quarterly profit on strong cloud demand

Redington, a distributor for Apple and Samsung in India, reported an increase in adjusted quarterly profit, driven by higher demand for cloud services and automation.

The Chennai, Tamil Nadu-based company reported a profit before exceptional items and tax of 5.22 billion rupees ($61.14 million) for the fourth-quarter ended March 31, compared to 3.81 billion rupees last year.

It recorded a one-time gain worth 6.26 billion rupees from divestment of its Turkey-based unit Paynet.

Redington primarily generates revenue from the sale of smartphones, computers, and other hardware products.

However, its cloud and automation businesses saw the fastest growth on back of increased adoption of the technology.

About 50% of total IT spending globally is now cloud-related and it is projected to increase to 58% by 2027, according to research firm Gartner.

Redington’s revenue from operations rose nearly 18% to 264.40 billion rupees, driven by deeper penetration in the South Asian markets and expansion in African markets.

Revenue from Singapore, India and the rest of South Asia, which account for nearly half of the company’s business, increased by 25%.