AMD to sell ZT Systems’ manufacturing business to Sanmina in $3 billion deal

Chipmaker AMD agreed on Monday to sell the data center infrastructure manufacturing business of recently acquired ZT Systems to Sanmina in a $3 billion deal, making the contract manufacturer its partner for building AI computing systems.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sanmina will pay $2.25 billion in cash, along with $300 million premium consisting of 50% cash and 50% equity.

The deal also includes a $450 million contingent consideration based on financial performance of the business over the next three years.

AMD announces new $6 billion share buyback plan

AMD closed its acquisition of ZT Systems for $4.9 billion in March and had announced plans to break off its server manufacturing business and sell it once the deal closes.

Shares of AMD were down 2.7% in premarket trading.