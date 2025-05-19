AIRLINK 158.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.18%)
AMD to sell ZT Systems’ manufacturing business to Sanmina in $3 billion deal

Reuters Published 19 May, 2025 06:52pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Chipmaker AMD agreed on Monday to sell the data center infrastructure manufacturing business of recently acquired ZT Systems to Sanmina in a $3 billion deal, making the contract manufacturer its partner for building AI computing systems.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sanmina will pay $2.25 billion in cash, along with $300 million premium consisting of 50% cash and 50% equity.

The deal also includes a $450 million contingent consideration based on financial performance of the business over the next three years.

AMD announces new $6 billion share buyback plan

AMD closed its acquisition of ZT Systems for $4.9 billion in March and had announced plans to break off its server manufacturing business and sell it once the deal closes.

Shares of AMD were down 2.7% in premarket trading.

