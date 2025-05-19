Fed’s Williams says monetary policy is in good place right now

NEW YORK: Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said on Monday that central bank interest rate policy is in the right place to deal with an uncertain economic outlook.

“The economy is doing very well,” at the moment amid some signs in recent numbers there could be trouble ahead, Williams said in comments before a gathering in New York held by the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Fed interest rate policy is slightly restrictive of growth and is “well positioned” for what lies ahead, he added.