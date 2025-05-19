AIRLINK 158.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.18%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
FCCL 47.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.73%)
FFL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (7.32%)
FLYNG 47.18 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-6.89%)
HUBC 140.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.55%)
MLCF 73.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.32%)
OGDC 211.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.09%)
PACE 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
PAEL 44.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.48%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
POWER 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.29%)
PPL 175.75 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (1.95%)
PRL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.78%)
PTC 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.04%)
SEARL 86.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
SSGC 35.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
SYM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.07%)
TPLP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.47%)
TRG 62.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.07%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
BR100 12,767 Decreased By -59.9 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,723 Decreased By -109.9 (-0.29%)
KSE100 119,690 Increased By 40.5 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,565 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.1%)
World

Fed’s Williams says monetary policy is in good place right now

Reuters Published 19 May, 2025 06:16pm

NEW YORK: Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said on Monday that central bank interest rate policy is in the right place to deal with an uncertain economic outlook.

“The economy is doing very well,” at the moment amid some signs in recent numbers there could be trouble ahead, Williams said in comments before a gathering in New York held by the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Trump calls US Fed chair ‘fool’ after pause in rate cuts

Fed interest rate policy is slightly restrictive of growth and is “well positioned” for what lies ahead, he added.

US Federal Reserve interest rates

