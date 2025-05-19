Palm snaps two-session losing run on stronger soyoil

AIRLINK 158.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.91%)
BOP 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
CPHL 87.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.51%)
FCCL 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.96%)
FFL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (7.84%)
FLYNG 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-5.92%)
HUBC 140.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.16%)
HUMNL 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.56%)
KEL 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
MLCF 73.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.44%)
OGDC 211.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
PAEL 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.3%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.73%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
POWER 14.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.63%)
PPL 175.80 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (1.98%)
PRL 32.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.81%)
PTC 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.17%)
SEARL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
SSGC 35.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.45%)
SYM 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.11%)
TELE 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.13%)
TRG 62.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.21%)
WAVESAPP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
YOUW 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
BR100 12,767 Decreased By -59.9 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,723 Decreased By -109.9 (-0.29%)
KSE100 119,690 Increased By 40.5 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,565 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.1%)
Reuters Published 19 May, 2025 04:04pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures closed higher on Monday, snapping two consecutivesessions of declines, buoyed by stronger rival soyoil prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 69 ringgit, or 1.81%, to 3,884 ringgit ($905.99) a metric ton at the close.

Crude palm oil futures were trading higher following a rebound in the strength of the rival oilseeds market, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.31%, while its palm oil contract fell 0.1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.84%.

Palm oil tracks the price movements of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.12% against the dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Palm ends with third straight weekly loss

Oil slipped, weighed down by Moody’s downgrade of the U.S. sovereign credit rating and official data that showed slowing growth in China’s industrial output and retail sales.

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The Indonesia Palm Oil Association urged the government to delay a planned hike in the palm oil export levy, warning it could harm competitiveness amid global trade uncertainties due to the U.S. tariffs and geopolitical tensions.

