AIRLINK 157.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-1.32%)
BOP 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
CPHL 87.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.33%)
FCCL 47.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
FFL 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.67%)
FLYNG 47.31 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-6.63%)
HUBC 141.25 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.37%)
HUMNL 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.56%)
KEL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.17%)
MLCF 74.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.84%)
OGDC 211.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.24%)
PACE 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
PAEL 44.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.32%)
PIAHCLA 16.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.55%)
PPL 176.75 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (2.53%)
PRL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.03%)
PTC 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.29%)
SEARL 87.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.74%)
SSGC 35.95 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.73%)
SYM 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.24%)
TELE 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.35%)
TRG 62.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.09%)
WAVESAPP 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
BR100 12,794 Decreased By -33.1 (-0.26%)
BR30 37,893 Increased By 60.3 (0.16%)
KSE100 119,751 Increased By 102.3 (0.09%)
KSE30 36,574 Decreased By -26.8 (-0.07%)
May 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

First LNG ship bunkering hub in US Gulf Coast secures permits to start work

Reuters Published 19 May, 2025 01:21pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: A joint venture project developing the first marine fuel facility for liquefied natural gas in the US Gulf Coast has secured final permits and construction is expected to begin later this year, executives involved said on Monday.

The global shipping industry has been looking for fuel solutions to cut carbon emissions, with LNG seen as a cleaner alternative.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration is seeking to expand LNG exports to help reduce Europe’s dependency on Russian gas after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine three years ago.

U.S. LNG can be used as a marine fuel in U.S. ports and surrounding waters without export licences needed, which is emerging as a separate market that the project is looking to capitalise on.

The facility is located on the Texas City Ship Channel and the Galveston LNG Bunker Port (GLBP) company will supply LNG by fuel barge to the expanding fleet of LNG-fuelled vessels in the greater Houston-Galveston region, GLBP said.

GLBP is a joint venture between Houston based Pilot LNG and Seapath, a subsidiary of global business group Libra.

The total project’s overall cost is estimated in the region of at least $300 million, Seapath said.

The project received the final authorisations from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Initial bunker deliveries are scheduled for the second half of 2027, Seapath said.

Global LNG: Asian spot LNG prices dip amid tepid demand

“After several years of challenging and complex work … we are now comfortably ahead in the marketplace to be the first dedicated LNG marine fuels supplier in the U.S. Gulf,” Seapath’s president Josh Lubarsky added in a statement.

“We have made a significant financial commitment to this project and, over the course of the last few years, have positioned GLBP to be the foremost clean fuel supply hub in the Galveston Bay/Gulf region.”

The first phase of production at the 140-acre greenfield development will target 360,000 gallons per day (gpd), which will come online within approximately two years, with the second phase for a full production of 720,000 gpd, approximately eight to 12 months thereafter, Seapath said.

The GLBP project is the second dedicated LNG bunkering facility in the U.S. after Florida-headquartered joint venture JAX LNG, which operates a 360,000 gpd plant.

GLBP will also support Port Houston - the largest port for waterborne tonnage in the U.S., which has $906 billion in national economic value.

Libra Group, which has more than 50 years of maritime experience, also owns Lomar Shipping that operates a fleet of more than 40 vessels.

Libra’s other maritime subsidiary, Americraft Marine, owns and operates a Jones Act shipyard in Florida - one of the few in the U.S. that is building crew transfer vessels to service the growing offshore wind industry, as well as tugboats and barges.

US Gulf Coast

Comments

200 characters

First LNG ship bunkering hub in US Gulf Coast secures permits to start work

KSE-100 loses over 200 points after early gains

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Dar leaves for China on 3-day official visit

PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi

Swedish firm Vopy to roll out payment service for Pakistani freelancers

IMF sets 11 new structural benchmarks for Pakistan under $7bn EFF

BCCI decides to withdraw from Asia Cup amid regional tensions: Indian media

Pakistan commits to clear Rs2.4trn circular debt by end of FY25

Ferozsons mulls buying Barrett Hodgson Pakistan with local consortium

Former US President Biden diagnosed with ‘aggressive’ prostate cancer

Read more stories