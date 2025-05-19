AIRLINK 157.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-1.32%)
Sports

Tottenham add South Korea to Asia pre-season trip

AFP Published 19 May, 2025 12:38pm

SEOUL: Tottenham will play in South Korea as part of their pre-season plans, the club said Monday, having already committed to a friendly against rivals Arsenal in Hong Kong.

The London club, who face Manchester United this Wednesday in Bilbao in the Europa League final, are captained by South Korea skipper Son Heung-min.

It will be Tottenham’s fifth trip to South Korea and they will play in the 2025 Coupang Play Series.

Di Maria says he will not return for Benfica next season

The club said it will release fixure information “in due course”.

Ange Postecoglou’s side play Arsenal on July 31 in Hong Kong in the first north London derby to be contested outside the United Kingdom.

The game at the new 50,000-capacity Kai Tak stadium has sold out.

