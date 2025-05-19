AIRLINK 157.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-1.33%)
BOP 9.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
CPHL 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
FCCL 47.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.21%)
FFL 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (5.01%)
FLYNG 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-5.47%)
HUBC 141.23 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.36%)
HUMNL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
KEL 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
MLCF 73.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.16%)
OGDC 210.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.25%)
PACE 5.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 44.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.54%)
PIAHCLA 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.25%)
PIBTL 8.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.68%)
PPL 176.54 Increased By ▲ 4.15 (2.41%)
PRL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.18%)
PTC 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
SEARL 86.81 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.52%)
SSGC 35.93 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.67%)
SYM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.37%)
TELE 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.58%)
TRG 62.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.09%)
WAVESAPP 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
YOUW 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
BR100 12,773 Decreased By -53.9 (-0.42%)
BR30 37,802 Decreased By -30.9 (-0.08%)
KSE100 119,585 Decreased By -64 (-0.05%)
KSE30 36,517 Decreased By -83.8 (-0.23%)
May 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Indonesia searches for 19 people after landslide at gold mine in Papua

Reuters Published 19 May, 2025 12:08pm

JAKARTA: Indonesian rescue teams were searching for 19 people missing after heavy rain caused a landslide at a gold mine in its easternmost region of Papua, officials said on Monday.

Torrential rain triggered a landslide late on Friday in a small-scale mine run by local residents in the Arfak mountains in West Papua province, said Abdul Muhari, the spokesperson of Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency.

The landslide hit temporary shelters used by the miners and killed at least one person and injured four with 19 others still missing, he added.

At least 40 rescuers with police and military personnel had been deployed to search for the missing, officials said.

Landslides kill nine as Bangladesh lashed by rain

Small-scale and illegal mining has often led to accidents in Indonesia, where mineral resources are located in remote areas in conditions difficult for authorities to regulate.

The rescuers started the search operation only on Sunday because it took at least 12 hours for teams to travel to the site, Yefri Sabaruddin, the head of the local rescue team, told Reuters on Monday.

“The damaged roads and mountainous tracks as well as bad weather hampered the rescue efforts,” Yefri said.

The number of casualties could rise, he added.

At least 15 people died in the collapse of an illegal gold mine in West Sumatra province September last year after a landslide caused by heavy rains.

Another landslide in a gold mine on Sulawesi island killed at least 23 people in July last year.

Indonesian rescue teams Papua gold mine in Papua Arfak mountains

Comments

200 characters

Indonesia searches for 19 people after landslide at gold mine in Papua

KSE-100 loses over 200 points after early gains

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Dar leaves for China on 3-day official visit

PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi

Swedish firm Vopy to roll out payment service for Pakistani freelancers

IMF sets 11 new structural benchmarks for Pakistan under $7bn EFF

BCCI decides to withdraw from Asia Cup amid regional tensions: Indian media

Pakistan commits to clear Rs2.4trn circular debt by end of FY25

Ferozsons mulls buying Barrett Hodgson Pakistan with local consortium

Former US President Biden diagnosed with ‘aggressive’ prostate cancer

Read more stories