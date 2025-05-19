AIRLINK 157.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.38%)
BOP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.63%)
FCCL 47.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.71%)
FFL 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.34%)
FLYNG 49.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-3%)
HUBC 140.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
KEL 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
MLCF 74.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.58%)
OGDC 210.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.47%)
PACE 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PAEL 44.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.08%)
PIAHCLA 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.49%)
PIBTL 8.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.21%)
PPL 175.90 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (2.04%)
PRL 32.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.36%)
PTC 22.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.94%)
SEARL 86.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.39%)
SSGC 35.91 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.62%)
SYM 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
TPLP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.14%)
TRG 63.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.58%)
WAVESAPP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
BR100 12,793 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.26%)
BR30 37,862 Increased By 29.6 (0.08%)
KSE100 119,465 Decreased By -184.1 (-0.15%)
KSE30 36,472 Decreased By -129.3 (-0.35%)
Thai Q1 GDP growth beats expectations, but full-year forecast cut

Reuters Published 19 May, 2025 11:52am

BANGKOK: Thailand’s economy grew more than expected in the first quarter of 2025, data showed on Monday, but the state planning agency cut its full-year growth forecasts as US tariffs threaten to hit the country’s export engine.

Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy grew 3.1% in the January-March quarter from a year earlier, slowing slightly from a revised 3.3% pace in the previous quarter, the National Economic and Social Development Council said.

The growth rate was above a median forecast of 2.9% growth in a Reuters poll.

On a quarterly basis, the economy grew a seasonally adjusted 0.7% in the March quarter, above the poll forecast of 0.6% growth and 0.4% growth in the prior quarter.

Growth at the start of 2025 was helped by private consumption and government expenditure, but high consumer and corporate debt burdens and the global trade war are expected to weigh on activity later in the year, the NESDC said in a statement.

Thai consumer confidence hits 7-month low in April due to US tariffs

The agency cut its 2025 economic growth forecast to 1.3% to 2.3% from a range of 2.3% to 3.3% seen earlier, and also lowered its forecast for export growth to 1.8% from 3.5%.

Foreign tourist arrivals are now seen at 37 million this year, down from an earlier projection of 38 million, the NESDC said.

Tourist arrivals hit a record of nearly 40 million in 2019, the year before the COVID-19 pandemic.

