AIRLINK 157.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.24%)
BOP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.63%)
FCCL 47.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.79%)
FFL 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.47%)
FLYNG 49.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.9%)
HUBC 140.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
KEL 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
MLCF 74.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.56%)
OGDC 210.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.35%)
PACE 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PAEL 44.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.15%)
PIAHCLA 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.49%)
PIBTL 8.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.35%)
PPL 175.91 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (2.04%)
PRL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.21%)
PTC 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.29%)
SEARL 86.95 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.68%)
SSGC 35.91 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.62%)
SYM 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
TELE 7.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.14%)
TRG 63.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
BR100 12,793 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.26%)
BR30 37,862 Increased By 29.6 (0.08%)
KSE100 119,469 Decreased By -179.7 (-0.15%)
KSE30 36,470 Decreased By -130.9 (-0.36%)
May 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

BOJ to keep hiking rates if economy rebounds from tariff hit, deputy governor says

Reuters Published 19 May, 2025 11:51am

TOKYO: The Bank of Japan will continue to raise interest rates if the economy rebounds from an expected hit from higher US tariffs, the central bank’s deputy governor Shinichi Uchida said, while warning of a highly uncertain outlook.

Japan’s underlying inflation will stay around the BOJ’s 2% target if there is an economic rebound, Uchida told parliament. He noted that recent gains in domestic prices were largely due to higher import costs and increasing food costs, such as for rice.

“We are mindful that such price rises are having a negative impact on people’s livelihood and consumption,” he said.

“If our forecast materialises, we will continue to raise our policy rate,” Uchida said. “But there is extremely high uncertainty over the outlook for each country’s trade policy and its fallout.

As such, we will determine without pre-conception whether the economy and prices move in line with our forecast,“ he added.

Japan’s economy shrank for the first time in a year and at a faster pace than expected, data for the March quarter showed on Friday, underscoring the fragile nature of its recovery now under threat from US President Donald Trump’s trade policies.

BOJ upbeat on wages despite US tariffs, sees scope to resume rate hikes

Having exited a decade-long stimulus policy last year, the BOJ raised interest rates to 0.5% in January and has signaled its readiness to keep hiking borrowing costs if a moderate economic recovery keeps Japan on track to durably hit its 2% inflation target.

But fears of a Trump-induced global slowdown forced the BOJ to sharply cut its growth forecasts at its April 30-May 1 policy meeting, and cast doubt on its view that sustained wage hikes will underpin consumption and the broader economy.

Bank of Japan

Comments

200 characters

BOJ to keep hiking rates if economy rebounds from tariff hit, deputy governor says

Rally continues, KSE-100 surges past 120,000

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Dar leaves for China on 3-day official visit

IMF sets 11 new structural benchmarks for Pakistan under $7bn EFF

Pakistan commits to clear Rs2.4trn circular debt by end of FY25

Ferozsons mulls buying Barrett Hodgson Pakistan with local consortium

Former US President Biden diagnosed with ‘aggressive’ prostate cancer

Mini truck assembly line: Chinese investors agree to set up plant in Karachi

Pakistan’s tax revenue projected at 12.6% of GDP

Oil little changed as investors eye Iran-US talks, China data

Read more stories