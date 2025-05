SHANGHAI: Hong Kong dollar weakened to a near one-year low against the US dollar on Monday, pressured by flush local currency conditions in the financial hub.

The Hong Kong dollar fell to a low of 7.8220 per dollar, the weakest level since May 2024. It last traded at 7.8219 per dollar as of 0439 GMT.