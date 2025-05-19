AIRLINK 157.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.24%)
BOP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 88.15 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.8%)
FCCL 47.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.71%)
FFL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.41%)
FLYNG 49.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.9%)
HUBC 140.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
KEL 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
MLCF 74.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.58%)
OGDC 210.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.36%)
PACE 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PAEL 44.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.17%)
PIAHCLA 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.49%)
PIBTL 8.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.21%)
PPL 175.90 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (2.04%)
PRL 32.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.36%)
PTC 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.29%)
SEARL 86.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.63%)
SSGC 35.94 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.7%)
SYM 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
TELE 7.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.14%)
TRG 63.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.58%)
WAVESAPP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
BR100 12,793 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.26%)
BR30 37,862 Increased By 29.6 (0.08%)
KSE100 119,473 Decreased By -176 (-0.15%)
KSE30 36,473 Decreased By -128.6 (-0.35%)
Markets

JGB yields rise, tracking Treasury peers after Moody’s US downgrade

Reuters Published 19 May, 2025 11:35am

TOKYO: Japanese government bond (JGB) yields rose on Monday, tracking a surge in US Treasury yields after ratings agency Moody’s downgraded the US government rating. The 10-year JGB yield rose 2.5 basis points to 1.475%.

The two-year JGB yield rose 1 bp to 0.715% and the five-year yield rose 1.5 bps to 0.995%.

“Today’s yields simply mirrored a move of US Treasury yields,” said Naoya Hasegawa, chief bond strategist at Okasan Securities.

The US bond yields rose on Friday, and surged in Asia trade on Monday, which prompted a further sell-off of JGB futures,“ he said.

The 10-year JGB futures fell to 139.22, after opening at 139.37 on Monday.

Futures prices typically move inversely to JGB yields.

US Treasury yields rose on Friday after being down for most of the session, after Moody’s downgraded the US government rating from AAA to AA1, saying the fiscal performance is likely to deteriorate.

In Asia trade on Monday, the yield on 10-year US Treasury bonds rose as much as 8 bps to 4.591%, while the yield on 30-year Treasury notes jumped nearly 10 bps to 5%.

Sentiment is also weighed down by an auction of the 20-year Japanese bonds in the next session, strategists said.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 1 bp to 2.385% and the 30-year JGB yield rose 1 bp to 2.965%. The 40-year JGB yield fell 1 bp to 3.445%.

Japanese government bond yields

