AIRLINK 159.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.1%)
BOP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
CPHL 88.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.6%)
FCCL 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.29%)
FFL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.37%)
FLYNG 49.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-2.68%)
HUBC 141.01 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.2%)
HUMNL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.17%)
MLCF 74.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.91%)
OGDC 211.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.14%)
PACE 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.61%)
PAEL 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
PIAHCLA 16.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
PPL 174.90 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.46%)
PRL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PTC 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
SEARL 87.93 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.82%)
SSGC 36.12 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.2%)
SYM 15.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
TELE 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.94%)
TPLP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
TRG 63.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
WAVESAPP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
BR100 12,846 Increased By 18.8 (0.15%)
BR30 37,903 Increased By 70.2 (0.19%)
KSE100 119,977 Increased By 328.3 (0.27%)
KSE30 36,680 Increased By 78.6 (0.21%)
May 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar edges lower after US credit downgrade, Aussie pares losses before RBA

Reuters Published 19 May, 2025 07:40am

TOKYO: The U.S. dollar trimmed a four-week gain in early Asian trade as markets digested a surprise downgrade of the U.S. government’s credit rating and as lingering trade frictions weighed on sentiment.

The greenback advanced 0.6% against major counterparts last week after a temporary trade truce between the United States and China eased fears of a global recession. But economic data pointed to rising import prices and waning consumer confidence.

Moody’s cut America’s top sovereign credit rating by one notch on Friday, the last of the major ratings agencies to downgrade the country, citing concerns about the nation’s growing $36 trillion debt pile.

“The focus on U.S. growth risks and the U.S. administration’s policy agenda may have put the U.S. safe-haven status in question,” said Mahjabeen Zaman, head of foreign exchange research at ANZ.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in television interviews on Sunday that President Donald Trump will impose tariffs at the rate he threatened last month on trading partners that do not negotiate in “good faith.”

US dollar climbs after data

Meanwhile, Trump is facing resistance within his own party in pushing forward a sweeping tax cut bill that would add an estimated $3 trillion to $5 trillion to the nation’s debt over the next decade.

The dollar lost 0.3% to 145.22 yen.

The greenback was also 0.2% lower against the Swiss franc , another safe-haven counterpart.

The Australian dollar edged up 0.1% to $0.6409 after three days of losses. Markets have priced in a certainty for a quarter-point cut in the Reserve Bank of Australia’s 4.10% cash rate on Tuesday.

The euro stood at $1.1185 , up 0.2%. Sterling traded at $1.3299 , up 0.1%.

New Zealand’s kiwi dollar rose 0.1% to $0.5888.

Yen US dollar Australian and New Zealand dollars US dollar index China’s yuan

Comments

200 characters

Dollar edges lower after US credit downgrade, Aussie pares losses before RBA

Rally continues, KSE-100 surges past 120,000

Pakistan’s tax revenue projected at 12.6% of GDP

IMF warns Pakistan-India tensions could threaten reform, fiscal goals

IMF projects Pakistan’s external financing needs at $19.316bn

IMF sets 11 new structural benchmarks for Pakistan under $7bn EFF

IMF projects Pakistan’s external debt to rise to $126.731bn by FY26

Tariffs, geopolitical tensions: IMF warns Pakistan of rising external risks

Microfinance banks: SBP sets Rs2bn Minimum Capital Requirement target

Pakistan releases dossier containing proof of India’s aggression

MoC prepares draft textile, apparel policy

Read more stories