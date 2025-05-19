Dar to visit China

ISLAMABAD: On the invitation of the Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China, Wang Yi, Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, will undertake an official visit to Beijing from May 19 to 21, 2025.

During the visit, Dar will hold in-depth discussions with Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the evolving regional situation in South Asia and its implications for peace and stability.

Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement that the two sides will also review the entire spectrum of Pakistan-China bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.

The visit forms part of the ongoing high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China. It also underscores the two countries’ shared commitment to further strengthen the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership. The Dar’s visit to China comes in the wake of Pakistan-India standoff and several days of heightened tensions, marked by Indian aggression and Pakistan’s measured response.

It’s worth mentioning here that Ishaq Dar’s visit to China holds significance following Pakistan’s recent victory in a brief conflict with India. During the war, Pakistan effectively deployed advanced Chinese-made J-10C fighter jets equipped with cutting-edge PL-15 missiles. playing a pivotal role in securing the win.

The DPM’s Beijing’s visit is likely to further bolster strategic and defence ties between Pakistan and China. Sources said that Ishaq Dar will brief the Chinese leadership about the recent tense situation prevailing in the region following India’s extreme hostile actions against Pakistan in the wake of Pahalgam attack on April 22.

During his visit, Dar will convey a special message from Pakistan’s leadership, expressing deep gratitude for China’s unflinching support during this critical juncture. The discussions are expected to further solidify the strategic and defense partnership between the two friendly nations.

Ishaq Dar may also visit Tehran during this week to inform the Irani leadership about India’s hegemonic and expansionist designs.

AFP adds: Foreign minister will make a three-day official visit to China, his office said on Sunday, a little over a week after Islamabad reached a ceasefire with India to end their most serious conflict in decades.

Ishaq Dar, who also holds the portfolio of deputy prime minister, will start his visit on Monday in Beijing where he will hold “in-depth discussions” with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi “on the evolving regional situation in South Asia and its implications for peace and stability”, his office said in a statement.

