May 19, 2025
Pakistan releases dossier containing proof of India’s aggression

Naveed Siddiqui Published May 19, 2025 Updated May 19, 2025 10:01am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has finally released a comprehensive dossier containing undeniable proof of India’s aggression, including the 2019 Pulwama false flag operation and details of its successful military response, Operation Bunyan Marsoos, official sources confirmed on Sunday.

The dossier presents satellite imagery and international media reports alleging that India staged the 2019 Pulwama attack to justify military action against Pakistan.

The dossier also accused Indian media and RAW-linked social media accounts of running a coordinated disinformation campaign to vilify Pakistan, sources added.

Pakistan calls on international partners to restrain Indian aggression

This dossier outlines Pahalgam incident in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on 22 April 2025 and the subsequent unprovoked aggression by India in Pakistan.

Astonishingly, within just ten minutes of the firing episode, Indian authorities hurriedly lodged an FIR against Pakistan without any credible evidence or investigation. Pakistan proposed a joint investigation under neutral third party. These proposals were all rejected by India, raising questions about India’s intentions.

It is evident that Pahalgam attack was a false flag operation orchestrated by India and deliberately exploited as a pretext to justify its aggression, serving internal political objectives rather than genuine security concerns.

Based on fabricated facts and using Pahalgam false flag as justification, India targeted various locations in Pakistan, including Muridke, Bahawalpur and Muzaffarabad and also sent 100 plus drones in Pakistan territory.

In Muridke, missiles struck Jamia Masjid killing many civilians. Bahawalpur was also targeted, with missile strikes hitting a mosque, resulting in civilian casualties, including women and children.

In Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, an Indian strike severely damaged a mosque and killed of innocent’s civilians.

Pakistan Military response was brutal and measured, as per international laws of self defence and targeted only military location in India. Pakistan calls for a fair, impartial, and international investigation into the Pehalgam incident that was categorically rejected by India, raising serious questions about the credibility of India’s narrative.

India has history of false flag operations, like the Pulwama attack, Mumbai attacks, and the Samjhauta Express and many other false flag were used to malign Pakistan and deflect attention from India’s internal security failures.

The Pehalgam incident follows the same pattern of manipulation and manufactured provocation. Furthermore, Pakistan is a victim of Indian state-sponsored terrorism, which is executed through proxies operating within and outside Pakistan.

Over the years, Pakistan has presented concrete and credible evidence of Indian state sponsor terrorism and involvement in destabilizing Pakistan. Pakistan reaffirms its commitment to regional peace and stability and international community must hold India accountable for its aggression and attack on innocents’ women and children.

The dossier further reads that India has repeatedly used false flag operations for political agendas, gain public sympathy, and portray itself as a perpetual victim. These orchestrated incidents often surface at strategically significant moments, either before elections or during high-profile diplomatic visits and pattern is obvious.

IIOJK Pakistan and India Indian aggression Pahalgam incident Pulwama incident Indo Pak tensions Pahalgam false flag operation Indian airstrikes Pulwama false flag operation

