PM to visit Karachi today

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to visit Karachi today (Monday) to pay homage to Pakistan Navy which foiled evil designs of India effectively.

Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf will welcome the Prime Minister. PM Shehbaz will meet Navy personnel and officers.

The Prime Minister will also address the officers and men of the Navy on this occasion.

The Prime Minister will pay tribute to the Navy for thwarting the aggressive intentions of the Indian Navy during Operation Bunyan Marsus.

The Prime Minister will also meet Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Governor during his stay in Karachi.