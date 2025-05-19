AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.66%)
FCCL 47.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.24%)
FFL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FLYNG 50.67 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.45%)
HUBC 140.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.41%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.56%)
MLCF 74.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.07%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.04%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.45%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
POWER 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
PPL 172.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.5%)
PRL 33.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.15%)
PTC 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.99%)
SEARL 86.36 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.65%)
SSGC 35.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.49%)
SYM 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
TPLP 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.21%)
TRG 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.76%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
BR100 12,827 Decreased By -60.6 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,833 Decreased By -283.6 (-0.74%)
KSE100 119,649 Decreased By -312.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.47%)
May 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-19

Second phase of auction for defunct power plants today

APP Published 19 May, 2025 06:15am

ISLAMABAD: In a bold stride towards energy sector reform and fiscal efficiency, the second phase of the auction of state-owned old and non-operational power plants will be held here on Monday.

In this phase, three large power plants with a total capacity of 2,362 MW will be put up for auction, said a press release.

The projects being offered for sale included Thermal Power Station Jamshoro (880MW), Thermal Power Station Muzaffargarh (1,350 MW), and Steam Power Station Faisalabad (132 MW). The combined reserve price for these projects has been fixed at Rs 26.62 billion.

Inefficiencies hiking capacity charges highlighted

The auction process is being carried out with complete transparency in the light of the government of Pakistan’s energy reform agenda, and in line with directives of the Prime Minister, Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, and the Ministry of Energy (Power Division).

The auction will take place at the office of GENCO Holding Company Limited, Islamabad from 9 am to 5 pm. It should be noted that seven different old thermal power plants have been successfully sold in the first phase of the auction, with a total bid of about Rs9 billion, which was higher than the reserve prices.

The second phase of the auction is not only a step towards better utilisation of financial resources but it will also create new investment opportunities in the energy sector. Media representatives, investors, and energy stakeholders are invited to attend the event to ensure transparency.

ECC power sector Power Division power plants Thermal Power Station defunct power plants defunct power plants auction

Comments

200 characters

Second phase of auction for defunct power plants today

Tax revenue projected at 12.6pc of GDP

IMF warns India-Pakistan tensions could threaten reform, fiscal goals

Fund projects external financing needs at $19.316bn

IMF sets 11 new SBs under $7bn EFF

Fund projects external debt to rise to $126.731bn by FY26

Tariffs, geopolitical tensions: Fund warns of rising external risks

Microfinance banks: SBP sets Rs2bn MCR target

Indian aggression: dossier released

MoC prepares draft textile, apparel policy

Mini truck assembly line: Chinese investors agree to set up plant in Karachi

Read more stories