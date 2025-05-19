Mini truck assembly line: Chinese investors agree to set up plant in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced plans to establish a mini-truck assembly line in Karachi in collaboration with China.

Chinese investors have agreed to set up the plant in the megacity.

On behalf of the Sindh government, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon also announced that charging stations for electric vehicles will soon be established across Sindh. He stated that these initiatives will greatly benefit various business groups and individuals.

The unveiling ceremony of manufacturing super mini truck was held in the Chinese city of Bozhou. The event was attended by Sharjeel Inam Memon, Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Group CEO of Budget Petroleum Investment Holdings Company (Hong Kong) Zahid Bashir, Chairman of Chinese Company, Chery Holding, Yin Tongyue, and other dignitaries. Speaking at the launch ceremony, Sharjeel Memon said that the super mini truck project is a remarkable example of Pakistan-China industrial collaboration and technical cooperation, which will open new avenues of development and prosperity for both countries.

He stated that the Super Mini Truck, developed in collaboration with the Chinese company Chery Holding and Pedi Technology Company Limited, is a revolutionary innovation. The vehicle offers a solution to the logistics challenges faced in both urban and rural areas, while also serving as a model of sustainable, affordable, and accessible transport.

Memon said that the mini truck is a remarkable blend of modern engineering, intelligent design, and environmental adaptability, and is fully capable of meeting the growing demand for light commercial vehicles in Pakistan. He stated that the assembly line for the super mini truck will soon be established in Karachi, which will boost industrial development, promote local component manufacturing, create employment opportunities, and facilitate technology transfer in Pakistan.

This project marks the first practical step toward transforming Karachi into a regional hub for automobile manufacturing. He said that the Sindh government will extend all possible support, including regulatory facilitation, infrastructure development, and training of local manpower. A key feature of the mini truck, he noted, is its ability to be easily converted into a super mini car.

