UHS declares final Professional BDS Examinations 2024 results

Recorder Report Published 19 May, 2025 06:15am

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Sunday declared the results of the Final Professional BDS Annual Examinations 2024, recording an overall pass percentage of 68.49.

According to a UHS spokesperson, a total of 915 candidates from 16 dental colleges appeared in the examination. Of these, 613 passed while 282 were declared unsuccessful.

Shanzay Awan, a student of Lahore Medical and Dental College, secured the first position by obtaining 708 out of 800 marks. The second and third positions were claimed by students of de’ Montmorency College of Dentistry, Lahore —Iqra Saeed Awan with 692 marks and Khadijah-tul-Kubra with 691 marks, respectively.

The spokesperson added that the complete results have been made available on the university’s official website.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

